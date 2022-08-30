Coach Lindström moves on from Scotland to Hasselborg's Sweden rink for Milan Cortina 2026

Kristian Lindström is the latest name to depart the Scottish and British curling set-up, moving on from guiding Eve Muirhead's rink to Olympic gold to join Anna Hasselborg's Sweden for the Milan Cortina 2026 cycle.

Lindström replaces Canadian Wayne Middaugh, who won six major medals with the quartet, including Olympic bronze and two world silver medals.

Lindström was pivotal to Muirhead's return from injury, which saw her team - also consisting of Jenn Dodds, Vicky Wright, Hailey Duff and alternate Mili Smith - become European and Olympic gold medallists in the 2021-2022 season.

Now the 32-year-old moves onto a team with as much success as Muirhead's.

Hasselborg won Olympic gold at Pyeongchang 2018 and her team has been unchanged since 2015, featuring Sara McManus, Agnes Knochenhauer and Sofia Mabergs.

Johanna Heldin is the alternate.

The rink will be looking to win their third Olympic medal in consecutive Games in Italy.

At Beijing 2022, Britain faced Sweden in the semi-finals of the women's event, seeing Muirhead and Hasselborg put on a classic from which Britain emerged 12-11 winners after an extra end.

Hasselborg welcomed Lindström in a press statement.

Anna Hasselborg won the Olympic gold medal in 2018 but is still seeking a women's world title ©Getty Images

"We are committed to getting Kristian home to Sweden," said Hasselborg.

"It feels like a fantastic opportunity for us to work with a coach at home in Sweden.

"Kristian has amassed a wealth of experience and great success during his years leading Scotland.

"We know that he will contribute a lot to prepare us for the big competitions of the season."

It is a time of change in the Scottish women's team, with Wright and Smith announcing their retirements prior to Muirhead also retiring.

Lauren Gray, a long-term member of previous Muirhead rinks, called time on her career last year too.

"After three years in Scotland as coach for the women's national team, I felt it was the right time for me to move back home to Sweden," added Lindström.

"The 2021-2022 season was very successful for us with European and Olympic gold but I didn't have the motivation to start another Olympic cycle in Scotland.

"Getting the opportunity to work with team Hasselborg, one of the world's best teams, was a chance I couldn't refuse."

As a player, Lindström won world gold and silver medals plus two European gold medals on Niklas Edin's Swedish rink in 2014 and 2015.