Halep stunned as Murray wins on day one of US Open

Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep of Romania suffered a shock first round exit as Britain’s Andy Murray started with a win on the 10th anniversary of his US Open victory.

The Romanian seventh seed went down to Ukraine’s Daria Snigur, who was making her Grand Slam main draw debut.

The 20-year-old youngster won 6-2, 0-6, 6-4.

Meanwhile, former world number one Murray beat Argentine 24th seed Francisco Cerundolo 7-5, 6-3, 6-3.

Canada's 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada prevailed in three sets against Harmony Tan of France.

After a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 win, Andreescu will be up against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia in the next round.

It took only one hour for Haddad Maia to dismantle Croatia’s Ana Konjuh 6-0, 6-0.

Greek third seed Maria Sakkari got the better of Germany’s Tatjana Maria in three sets, winning 6-4, 3-6, 6-0 before home star Coco Gauff won in straight sets against France’s Leolia Jeanjean 6-2, 6-3.

Among men, defending champion Daniil Medvedev started with a bang as he ousted America Stefan Kozlov 6-2, 6-4, 6-0 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Italian star Matteo Berretini also triumphed in straight sets as he beat Chile’s Nicolas Jarry 6-2, 6-3, 6-3.

Wu Yibing created history as he became the first Chinese man to win a a Grand Slam singles match in 63 years.

He beat Georgia’s world number 35 Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-3, 6-4, 6-0.

Tim van Rijthoven came back from after being two sets down to win against China’s Zhang Zhizhen 3-6, 6-7, 7-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Elsewhere, Sebastian Korda of the United States beat Argentine Facunda Bagins 5-7, 7-6, 7-5, 6-1.