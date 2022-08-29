The Slovak Olympic and Sports Committee (SOŠV) staged a two-day team building event called #JOTGAMES for its best junior athletes to help them achieve future success.

Psychological coach Adam Kocian led the opening of the "Icebreaker Games" by ensuring the junior Olympic team knew each other more, therefore deepening their relationships.

The annual event included multiple lectures from different sports, such as hockey fitness coach Matúš Dzian walking to the lectern at the Tuli Cinema in the X-Bionic Sphere in Šamorín.

He told the athletes that the importance of sleep and mental well-being must be combined with hard work and talent on their path to success.

Tomáš Pagáč, representing the Anti-Doping Agency in Slovakia, discussed the risks of using prohibited substances and that athletes must be careful of what they take, such as nutritional supplements.

Former Slovakian international Robert Vittek joined the athletes in their relaxing sport contests during the two-day event ©Getty Images

Speed canoeists Samuel Baláž, Csab Zalk and Denis Myšák, a former world champion and Olympic bronze medallist, reflected on how they started their sporting careers and their daily routines.

The athletes also had the chance to take part in sporting contests, including water polo and water obstacle races.

Former Slovakian footballer Robert Vittek and triathlete Richard Varga participated alongside the young athletes.

Dominika Šmihulová, the marketing manager of the Slovak Olympic and Sports Committee, explained that the purpose of the event was focused on developing athletes across the board.

"Our goal is the education of young athletes, because success is far from dependent only on talent and hard work," she said.

"It is a complex of several areas - from proper nutrition to diagnosis and injury prevention."