Vafa elected new President of Iran NOC in place of Salehi Amiri

Mahmoud Khosravi Vafa has been elected as the new President of the Iran National Olympic Committee (NOC), replacing Reza Salehi Amiri in the post.

Salehi Amiri was elected to the role in January 2018 but opted not to stand for a second term after a turbulent period in office, most notable for the execution in September 2020 of Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari.

Vafa narrowly won the race to succeed Salehi Amiri, beating Mehdi Alinejhad by one vote, polling 28 in the second round of the election, as reported by the Tehran Times.

The elections were held at Tehran Olympic Academy, and following Vafa’s election he is now serving as President of both the Iran NOC and National Paralympic Committee (NPC), having held the NPC post since 2001.

Vafa has also served as President of the Iranian Sports Federation for the Disabled since 1981.

Iran NPC President Mahmoud Khosravi Vafa has replaced Reza Salehi Amiri as President of the country's National Olympic Committee ©Getty Images

His predecessor Salehi Amiri had a difficult time in charge as following Afkari’s execution, there were calls from some athlete representation groups - including the Iran-based #UnitedforNavid campaigners - for the country to be excluded from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and from world sport in general, although this did not happen.

The Iran NOC was reported to have attempted to intervene unsuccessfully, on Afkari’s behalf.

Afkari was executed on September 12, having been given two death sentences for allegedly stabbing a security guard to death and his involvement in demonstrations against the country's regime in 2018.

Salehi Amiri’s background is in political science, and he has written numerous books and scientific articles.

Salehi Amiri served as Acting Minister of Sports and Youth in 2013, President of the National Library and Archives of Iran from 2013 to 2016 and Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance from 2016 to 2017.