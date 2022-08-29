Leading Ghanaian newspaper Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) has partnered with the 2023 African Games to help support the Organising Committee's preparations for the competition in Accra.

It has been agreed that strategic programmes will be created around the multi-sport event to attract a greater audience and leave a larger legacy.

Ato Afful, the company's management director, gave his assurance to a five-member delegation from the Organising Committee - led by executive chairman Kwaku Ofosu-Asare - that the organisation is committed to a mutually beneficial partnership.

Afful remarked that sports need to be determined in order to enjoy positive development.

"Sports development needs perseverance, so notwithstanding the challenges confronting it, we need to develop disciplines in which we have comparative advantage, so that we can use them to develop the others," Afful said.

"Funding sports is also quite challenging, but with proper mechanisms and strategic planning, we can address the challenges confronting sports for it to generate keen interest among corporate bodies and attract sponsorship."

He added that he wants the Organising Committee to use historic sporting figures as brand ambassadors for the Games, to help create a greater awareness for the event.

Ghana are seeking to better their tally of two golds, two silvers and nine bronzes at the previous edition in Morocco ©Getty Images

GCGL finance and administration director Messrs Samuel Essel and GCGL marketing and sales director Franklin Sowa also promised to aid the Organising Committee.

Ofosu-Asare said that the committee is working with its National Federations to prepare Ghanaian athletes.

The country previously achieved two golds, two silvers and nine bronzes at Rabat 2019.

"We need to win more medals, but we have to be realistic," he said.

"With Egypt, South Africa, Morocco and Nigeria also participating in the African Games, we cannot say we will host and win.

"But we can win many medals and place at least fifth at the end of the Games."

Ghana is set to host the event for the first time with the Games due to be held between August 4 and 19 next year.