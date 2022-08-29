Östersund in Sweden is set to host the 2023 International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) Para Nordic World Championships.

Scheduled to be held from January 20 to 29, the World Championships will feature cross-country and biathlon events.

Initially, the 2023 Para Snow Sports World Championships, including Nordic, Alpine and snowboard events, were supposed to be held in the Jämtland region of Sweden.

However, the concept of a joint World Championships was cancelled this year following the transfer of governance of Para snow sports from the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to FIS.

Lillehammer in Norway held this year’s Para Snow Sports World Championships in January.

"Finding a possibility to host the 2023 FIS Para Nordic World Championships was a top priority for FIS after taking over the governance of Para Snow Sports," FIS secretary general Michel Vion said.

The International Paralympic Committee formally transferred the governance of Para Alpine skiing, Nordic skiing and snowboard to the International Ski and Snowboard Federation recently ©Getty Images

"These Championships are the annual pinnacle for the athletes and teams, and it is important to give them the opportunity to compete in a World Championship.

"Thanks to the excellent collaboration with the Swedish Parasport Association, we were able to find this solution."

Swedish Parasport Association secretary general Bo Sköld thanked all those who worked towards getting the world Championships to Östersund.

"Now we look forward to focusing on the practical work in the implementation of the world championships, with high quality and attention for our winter Para sporters."

A host nation for the Para Alpine and Para snowboard World Championships is yet to be finalised.