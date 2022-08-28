Fox has golden time at Canoe Slalom World Cup in Pau

Australian Jessica Fox took home two gold medals and one bronze from the Canoe Slalom World Cup in Pau, having two successful days of finals in France.

The Olympic canoeing gold medallist claimed kayak and extreme kayak titles, as well as bronze in canoeing.

She and Belgium's Gabriel de Coster claimed the kayak titles the day before.

Fox finished with a total time of 108.20 - despite two penalties - to win comfortably over Natalia Pacierpnik of Poland, who clocked a time of 110.00.

Marginally behind for bronze was Tereza Fiserova from Czech Republic with a time of 110.63.

De Coster took the men's title in a time of 97.94, with the top four separated by just 0.75sec.

Martin Dougoud from Switzerland finished in 98.55 after receiving two penalties; and Boris Neveu of France took the bronze in 98.64, 0.05sec in front of New Zealand's Finn Butcher.

Fox was the best of the four finalists in the women's extreme kayak final, holding off 2019 world kayak champion Eva Terčelj and a second Slovenian, Ajda Novak.

Ana Satila from Brazil was fourth.

Neveu added to his kayak bronze by winning the men's extreme kayak final.

Giovanni de Gennaro from Italy was the silver medallist, while Brazil's Pedro Goncalves beat Vojtech Heger of Czech Republic to the bronze.

Gabriela Satkova won her first World Cup gold in canoeing ©Getty Images

Czech Republic's Gabriela Satkova and France's 2016 Olympic champion Denis Gargaud Chanut were victorious in the women's and men's canoeing finals.

In the women's C1, Satkova clocked a time of 113.54sec to win her first World Cup gold in front of Slovakian Zuzana Pankova who cross the line in 117.94.

Fox took the bronze medal with a time of 118.43.

Gargaud Chanet's gold medal can be attributed to his clean run, getting through the course in 103.73.

He defeated Slovenian Luka Božić by 0.08sec, who received two penalties.

It was his fifth World Cup victory, having successfully defended his title in Pau from 2021.

Olympic champion Benjamin Savšek claimed the bronze medal in a time of 105.19, making it two Slovenians on the podium.



