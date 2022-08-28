The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) conducted an online two-day women's administrators course with more than 56 National Federations.

National course directors, who have been certified by the International Olympic Committee, led the workshop.

It is in line with the organisation's capacity building strategy.

The second day of the programme involved NOC-K secretary general Francis Mutuku explaining the principles, structure and leadership of the Olympic Movement.

Humphrey Kayange praised the IOC for its work on mental health ©NOC-K/Facebook

"One of the missions of the IOC is placing the athlete at the heart of the Movement," he said.

Mutuku added that the NOC-K regards this as "the greatest pillar".

The course concluded with NOC-K athlete representative detailing the opportunities provided by the Athlete365 scheme.

Kayange praised the International Olympic Committee for embracing mental health, stating that it is "just as important" physical health.