Canada and US keep perfect record at IIHF Women's World Ice Hockey Championship

Reigning world and Olympic champions Canada kept their impressive form going at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Women's World Championship, as their continental rivals United States claimed victory again too in Denmark.

At the KVIK Hockey Arena in Herning, Canada defeated Switzerland 4-1.

Sarah Fillier gave them the early lead after 10 minutes, before she added a second in the second period.

Emily Clark made it 3-0 heading into the final period, where Alina Marti got a breakthrough for the Swiss, but it was too late to overturn the deficit.

To add insult to injury, Blayre Turnbull gave Canada another two minutes from time.

Joining them on six points from six are the US, who won 6-1 over Finland.

Jincy Dunne scored the only goal of the first period, with her team-mates Abby Roque and Amanda Kessel adding more in the second.

Ella Viitasuo gave the Finns a glimmer of hope with a goal back at the start of the third period, but the Americans responded through Kessel, Hannah Bilka and Hannah Brandt.

Sweden scuppered a normal-time victory against Germany with the score at 3-3, but claimed the win in the shootout.

Lina Ljungblom and Hanna Olsson scored in the second period, with Anna Kjellbin's third with just 13 minutes to go, looking like the icing on the cake.

Nina Christof pulled one back in the 52nd minute, before Nicola and Tanja Eisenschmid contributed to the equaliser in the last five minutes.

With no goals in overtime, successful penalties from Hanna Olsson and Mira Jungaker gave Sweden the win.

Czech Republic were clinical against Denmark at the Scanel Hockey Arena in Fredrikshavn, beating the hosts 5-1.

Michelle Weis gave Denmark a short-lived lead in the first period, as Katerina Mrazova scored five minutes later.

Natalie Mlynkova gave the Czechs the lead in the second period.

Daniela Pejsova scored a double and Michaela Pejzlova got on the scoresheet to complete the victory.