The upcoming World Dodgeball Championships, scheduled for tomorrow until September 4, have been billed as "the largest competition in the history of the sport".

There are set to be 90 teams from 13 countries competing in six divisions heading to Edmonton in Canada.

It is the first edition of the Championships since the 2019 event in Cancun in Mexico following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

The 2020 event was set to be held in Glasgow in Scotland.

The ninth edition of the Championships is due to be held at the Saville Community Sports Centre.

Prior to that it had been held annually since the inaugural competition in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur in 2012.

Men's, women's, and mixed tournaments are scheduled in foam and cloth disciplines.

Foam dodgeballs can be more unpredictable as players can manipulate the trajectory of the ball by adding spin while cloth dodgeballs weigh around 100 grams more and hold their shape during flight.

This means that players can be more accurate and powerful, making foam gameplay faster.

Foam format is popular in the Americas, Africa and Asia, whereas the cloth format is the dominant genre in Europe and parts of Asia.

Both disciplines will be on display in a single World Championships for the first time in the sport’s history.

This will be the second time that Canada has held the World Championships having previously staged the event in Toronto in 2017 when Malaysia won the gold medals in both the men and women's competitions, where just foam was contested.

Past foam champions have included Malaysia, Canada and Hong Kong, while Austria and Britain are regarded as the top cloth nations in the world.