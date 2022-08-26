Troy Ryan's contract as head coach of the Canadian women's ice hockey team has been extended until the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan.

Ryan was Canada's head coach when the team won the gold medal at Beijing 2022 and also led Canada to a world title in 2021, having been elevated to head coach in 2020.

Ryan is currently in Denmark, where Canada are defending their International Ice Hockey Federation (IHF) Women's World Championship title.

"I am incredibly honoured to have the opportunity to work with this amazing group of high-performance athletes and staff as we build on the success of the past year," Ryan said.

"It's an exciting time for our programme and we have a special opportunity to upgrade our way both on and off the ice."

Prior to taking the top job, Ryan was an assistant coach at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, where Canada were runners-up, and at the 2019 IIHF Women's World Championship when Canada won the bronze medal.

The 50-year-old has also led Canadian women's teams at age-group IIHF World Championships and held the role of Atlantic Canada female coach mentor.

Canada are the reigning world and Olympic champions ©Getty Images

"We have been fortunate to have Troy as part of our women's programme, since 2017 and as head coach for the past two years," Hockey Canada director of hockey operations Gina Kingsbury added.

"Under Troy’s leadership our team has achieved the highest level of success, which is a credit to the leadership style he brings to our group.

"Troy is not only a great technical and tactical coach, he also has an incredible amount of emotional intelligence that separates him from most.

"He brings consistency to our entire programme and is instrumental in the culture we are building.

"With Milan 2026 in our sights, we look forward to the next four years under Troy’s leadership."

Canada have won the Olympic women's ice hockey gold medal a record five times, and reached all seven finals.

Six of the Olympic finals to date have seen Canada take on the United States.