Rio 2016 gold medallist Mossely to be guest at International Boxing Day celebration in DR Congo

Olympic champion Estelle Mossely is set to be a special guest at the International Boxing Day (IBD) celebration in Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo tomorrow.

The women's lightweight gold medallist at Rio de Janeiro 2016 was born in France to a Congolese father and Ukrainian mother before making her international boxing debut at 17-year-old.

"I am very happy to go back to my roots and come to celebrate this significant day in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where my father was born," said Mossely.

"This country is very special for its boxing history and for me personally.

"I was here three years ago to talk to young athletes and give them inspiration through boxing.

"Now I am coming back to show people that nothing is impossible."

"I am happy that International Boxing Association (IBA) has established this day to underline the importance of boxing for everyone involved.

"This is a celebration of courage and diversity; I believe that it will inspire people to practice boxing in Africa and around the world."

Mossely praised the IBA's Year of Africa initiative that has seen the governing body dedicate 2022 to the continent by staging more events and development programmes than ever before.

The 2016 World Championships gold medallist predicts that it will create better conditions and help African boxers to succeed further.

"Year of Africa is a brilliant initiative of the International Boxing Association," said Mossely.

"The continent has huge potential but needs special attention in terms of lack of conditions and equipment.

"New coaches will become certified specialists to raise young talents.

"I am looking forward to seeing a new generation of African champions at the international level."

The IBD will see guests take part in a public training session before unannounced social activities.

The event is celebrated on August 27, the dates of the first World Boxing Championships, which took place in 1974 in Havana in Cuba.