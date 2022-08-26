India eyeing third consecutive ACC Asia Cup title as UAE tournament closes in

India's impressive form has led to them being tipped for a third consecutive Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Asia Cup, which is due to begin tomorrow in the United Arab Emirates before the September 11 final.

The seven-time champions have won 19 of their 24 T20 internationals since the end of the Men's T20 World Cup last year where they suffered a shock group stage exit.

Another favourite are Pakistan who face their neighbours in the first Group A fixture.

The match on August 28 is touted to be a preview of the final which will be the pair's first encounter since the World Cup.

Pakistan secured their first victory against India in a World Cup in the October fixture.

"That first game is going to be very special to watch because Pakistan have full belief now that they can beat this Indian team," said former Australian cricketer Shane Watson.

"I think, really, whoever wins that game is going to go on and win the Asia Cup.

"I'm sitting on the fence a little bit!

"But I think Pakistan have a chance to win that game because of the confidence they’d have got out of winning for the first time in a long time against India.

Let's tour Sharjah with the gorgeous Asia Cup 2022 Trophy 😍



Are you excited for ACC Asia Cup 🏆2022? ⁰

2️⃣ days to go! ⁰#ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/HYDeeG8uaN — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 25, 2022

"Their confidence is going to be flying high.

"India are hard to contain, especially their batting.

"But Pakistan, and as I've always known playing against them, when their confidence is high, they're nearly unstoppable.

"And their confidence is high now that they know they can beat India in a big tournament."

Hong Kong make up Group A while Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are set to meet in Group B.

Afghanistan and Bangladesh are thought to go through to the super four stage although the Lions are more than capable of sneaking into the top two.

Bangladesh have lost the last two finals to India.

The competition is taking a T20 format for this edition after the 2018 edition was played in a one-day international (ODI) style.

In 2016, the tournament began a rotation of ODI and T20 formats.