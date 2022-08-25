Canada off to winning start at IIHF Women's Ice Hockey World Championship

Canada started their title defence at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Women's Ice Hockey World Championship in Denmark, with a 4-1 victory over Finland at the KVIK Hockey Arena.

Sarah Nurse opened the scoring after seven minutes, only for Julia Liikala to equalise five minutes later for Finland.

Marie-Philip Poulin managed to edge Canada back in front before the end of the first period.

Meaghan Mikkelson made it 3-1 in the second period, before Blayre Turnbull got a fourth near the end.

The United States smashed Japan 10-0 in the opening game of the tournament in Group A, starting their campaign in emphatic fashion.

Alex Carpenter scored a double late on and was one of nine different names on the scoresheet.

Kelly Pannek got the opener, before Rory Guilday, Caroline Harvey and Hayley Scamurra made it 4-0 after the first period.

Lacey Eden, Hannah Bilka and Abby Roque added to the rout; and Carpenter's goals were sandwiched by a successful effort from Amanda Kessel.

United States thrashed Japan 10-0 in their opener ©Getty Images

Hosts Denmark lost their opening game at the Scanel Hockey Arena in Frederikshavn, going down 5-2 to Sweden.

Emma Russell got the home team off to a flyer after 81 seconds, but Sweden pegged them back 30 seconds later through Hanna Olsson.

Olsson got her second in the second period to put the Swedes in front and the lead was bolstered by Maja Nylen Persson.

Michelle Lowenhielm made it four, before the hosts pulled one back through Josefine Jakobsen.

Olsson scored her hat-trick near the end to put the game to bed.

Hungary completed a comeback against Germany, coming from two goals down to win 4-2.

Luisa Welcke got the opener and Laura Kluge made it two shortly after.

Franciska Kiss-Simon got one back before the end of the first period and got her second shortly after the return to play to equalise.

Hungary took the lead for the first time through Kinga Jokai-Szilagyi and Mira Seregely completed the scoring in the final period.