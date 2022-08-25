The Chilean Football Association (ANFP) has called for urgency in the handling of its appeal over Ecuador's qualification for the FIFA World Cup, with the tournament fewer than three months away.

The ANFP has taken its fight to the FIFA Appeals Committee, after FIFA's Disciplinary Committee rejected its claim that Byron Castillo is not eligible to play for Ecuador.

Should the Appeals Committee not take action, the ANFP has said it will raise the issue at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, and has therefore called for the process to be completed quicker.

"We have presented compelling evidence that the player is a Colombian citizen, born in Tumaco, and that his Ecuadorian documentation is forged," said Jorge Yunge, general secretary of the ANFP.

"We are deeply concerned about the delays in the procedure.

"This is a case where the resolution impacts the World Cup tournament, due to commence on November 20, and we would therefore expect quick answers and rulings, as has happened in other cases.

"We formally appealed to FIFA on July 1 and requested the production of certain evidence from the Ecuadorian Federation that would have a great impact on the resolution of the case, but, to date, there has been no further feedback.

"We also sent new and unpublished documents in the appeal, which clearly show the irregularities regarding Byron Castillo's eligibility, and we requested once again that he be called to clarify the situation.

"Apparently, nobody wants to speak to him, which we find surprising.

"The way things are happening leaves us with the feeling that - if the resolution goes against us in the Appeal Committee - our legitimate right to appeal and to have a decision from the Court of Arbitration for Sport before the start of the World Cup will be eliminated."

Byron Castillo, right, is the player under investigation over his country of birth ©Getty Images

The ANFP claims to have evidence that Castillo is not eligible to play for Ecuador and that forged documents were used to hide the fact he was born in Colombia.

Chile's national governing body alleges Castillo was born in Tumaco in Colombia on July 25 1995, not in General Villamil Playas three years later as the Ecuadorians say.

The ANFP also claims to have a signed declaration from Castillo saying his first club in Ecuador registered the player using falsified documents.

However, FIFA's Disciplinary Committee dismissed the ANFP plea and took no action.

A spot at the FIFA World Cup is on the line as Ecuador qualified in front of Chile during qualification.

When players are deemed ineligible, a default 3-0 defeat is given to the offending team, meaning Ecuador would lose four points from their 0-0 draw and 2-0 victory against Chile.

Chile would gain five points from this and eight goals in goal difference, which would propel them from seventh to fourth on 24 points, just in front of Peru on goal difference.

This would guarantee a spot at the World Cup.

Ecuador - drawn alongside hosts Qatar, The Netherlands and African champions Senegal in the group stage of this year's men's World Cup - would drop out.