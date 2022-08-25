Mixed relays and SUP World Cup added to ICF Super Cup programme in Oklahoma City

Canoe sprint mixed relays and stand-up paddling (SUP) races are set to feature at the latest International Canoe Federation (ICF) Super Cup in Oklahoma City.

The ICF Super Cup is an invitation-only event with individual canoe sprint contests over the non-Olympic distance of 350 metres.

It is designed to foster competition between sprinters and endurance racers and also billed by the ICF as a television-friendly event.

Mixed relays where each athlete paddles between 700m and 880m - with a 100m section in the middle designated for a baton change - have been added to the programme.

"Teams will need to come up with their own strategy for how they want to structure the race," ICF canoe sprint technical manager Martin Marinov said.

"Some may want to start with the male paddler, others will start with the female.

"It should make for a fascinating race experience for the athletes, the Oklahoma crowd and for television and online viewers around the world."

Forty canoe sprint athletes from 20 nations are due to compete, including American world and Olympic champion Nevin Harrison.

Canoe sprint competition is due to take place tomorrow and Saturday (August 27), with SUP events lasting three days and concluding on Sunday (September 5).

Sprint, technical and long-distance SUP races are planned, with the competition also acting as the third SUP World Cup of the season and last leg before the ICF's SUP World Championships in Gdynia in Poland next month.

The Riversport venue in Oklahoma City has held an ICF Super Cup before, but was not the original 2022 host.

However, in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the ICF moved the Super Cup from Moscow to Oklahoma City.