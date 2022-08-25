Under-15 Baseball World Cup poised for first pitch in four years

The fifth edition of the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Under-15 Baseball World Cup begins in Hermosillo tomorrow, with the defending champions from the United States playing in the opening match.

The US face South Africa in Group C, the biggest of the 13-team tournament.

Venezuela plus debutants Puerto Rico and Guam complete the group, from which the top two teams will advance to the super round.

France, also making their debut, are in Group B alongside top-ranked Japan, Panama and Colombia.

Hosts Mexico, Cuba, Chinese Taipei and the Czech Republic are in Group A.

😍🤩 Look at this beauty!



🏆 This is the WBSC U-15 Baseball World Cup trophy.#U15WorldCup pic.twitter.com/A6gACM52fU — WBSC ⚾🥎 (@WBSC) August 24, 2022

This is the first edition of the WBSC Under-15 Baseball World Cup since 2018, when the US defeated the Panamanian hosts in the final.

Games are due to be played at the Estadio Sonora and Estadio Héctor Espino, and the 10-day tournament is set to reach its climax on September 5.

Cuba have won this event twice before, with the US and Venezuela the other past champions.

Mexico has hosted the WBSC Under-15 Baseball World Cup twice before.