Fraser-Pryce back to her fastest track in Lausanne as elite gather for Diamond League

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who won a fifth world 100 metres title last month, returns to the track where she set her personal best of 10.60sec last year as she runs in tomorrow's Diamond League meeting in Lausanne.

The 35-year-old phenomenon has already run quicker than 10.70 on six occasions this year and it will be fascinating to see how close she gets to a mark that put her third on the all-time list behind the late Florence Griffith Joyner of the United States, whose world record of 10.49 has stood since 1988, and her fellow Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah, who ran 10.54 in Eugene last year.

Thompson-Herah, who reproduced Fraser-Pryce’s achievement of consecutive Olympic 100m titles when she won at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, will also be in the field, as will the recently established world 200m champion, Jamaica's Shericka Jackson, who took 100m bronze at Tokyo 2020.

Last year’s 100m race at Lausanne's Stade de la Pontaise was the last occasion on which these three Jamaican sprinters met in the Diamond League, which has three more meetings to go this season including the two-day final in Zurich on September 7 and 8.

The women's 100m field will also include Switzerland’s new European 200m champion Mujinga Kambundji, who missed 100m gold in Munich by 0.005sec.

Meanwhile double men's world 200m champion Noah Lyles will return to a track where he set his previous personal best of 19.50 in 2019, a time he reduced to a US record of 19.31 in retaining his title at last month's World Athletics Championships in Eugene.

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah, the fastest woman alive, faces her Jamaican compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at the Lausanne Diamond League meeting tomorrow ©Getty Images

His rivals include fellow Americans Erriyon Knighton, the 18-year-old who had an early-season clocking of 19.49 and took world bronze in Eugene, and world 400m champion Michael Norman.

Twelve new individual world champions and the same number of individual Olympic gold medallists from Tokyo are converging in Switzerland.

Norway's 21-year-old Olympic 1500m and world 5,000m champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen, relatively fresh from retaining his European 1500m and 5,000m titles in Munich, will run over the shorter distance against Kenyans Timothy Cheruiyot, the 2019 world champion, and Abel Kipsang, along with Australia's Commonwealth Games 1500m champion Oliver Hoare.

Femke Bol of The Netherlands, who completed a unique double in winning 400m and 400m hurdles gold at this month's European Athletics Championships, reverts to the hurdles, in which she has earned Olympic bronze and world silver, as she takes on the two women who finished behind her in Munich - Ukraine’s Viktoriya Tkachuk and Anna Ryzhykova - and the 2019 world champion Dalilah Muhammad of the US.

Mondo Duplantis, Yulimar Rojas and Ryan Crouser, respective world record-holders in the men's pole vault, women's triple jump and men's shot put, will all be seeking to push the barriers in Lausanne.

Duplantis, who won a first world gold last month and retained his European title in Munich, will have a city-centre stage on which to do it, with the non-Diamond League men's pole vault competition being held as a street event at Place de la Navigation in Ouchy on the eve of the main programme today.

The Swedish talent, who took his world record to 6.21 metres in winning the world title in Oregon, finished fourth in Lausanne last year, in a contest won by Olympic and world silver medallist Chris Nilsen of the US.

Rojas, who recorded 15.74m for an outright world record to win her third world indoor title in Belgrade in March, jumped 15.47m to win her third world outdoor title in Oregon and then surpassed the 15m mark again when winning with 15.01m in Monaco.

The Venezuelan returns to the runway for her fourth triple jump competition of the season and will take on another 15m-plus jumper in Ukraine’s Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk, who improved to a best of 15.02m to win the European title in Munich.

Crouser, meanwhile, finally got the world title he had been craving last month and the 23.37m world record-holder will seek to carry his dominance through to Lausanne, where he competes against his compatriots and fellow medallists in Oregon Joe Kovacs and Josh Awotunde, plus 2017 world gold medallist Tom Walsh from New Zealand.

Qatar’s world champion Mutaz Barshim renews his high jump rivalry with his joint Olympic gold medallist Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy and fellow world medallists Woo Sang-hyeok from South Korea and Ukrainian Andriy Protsenko, with Tamberi and Protsenko fresh from respective first- and third-place finishes at the European Championships.

Sweden's Olympic, world and European pole vault champion Mondo Duplantis is due to compete in Lausanne ©Getty Images

The men's javelin stars India's Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, who secured silver ahead of Czech Jakub Vadlejch in Oregon but missed the Commonwealth Games through injury.

World under-20 record-holder Wilma Murto improved the Finnish record to 4.85m to win the women's European pole vault title and she takes on silver and bronze medallists in Munich, Katerina Stefanidi of Greece and Slovenian Tina Sutej.

The Athletissima meeting was recently awarded the World Athletics Heritage Plaque to mark the Swiss event's 45-year history.

Before the competition, Olympic champions including Duplantis, Thompson-Herah and Barshim were invited to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters in Lausanne.

IOC President Bach presented them with OLY certificates of recognition and there was also a meeting of Duplantis and Sergey Bubka.

IOC member, World Athletics vice-president and National Olympic Committee of Ukraine President Bubka was the first pole vaulter to clear six metres and won the Olympic title at Seoul 1988.