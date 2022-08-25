English gold medallists at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are being invited to become part of a "Golden Gateway" to celebrate their successes on home soil at the multi-sport event.

Each gold medallist will be asked to choose a place which played a significant role in helping them achieve sporting success.

A Golden Gateway plaque is then set to be installed at each nominated location as a permanent reminder of their performance at this year's Commonwealth Games.

"The Golden Gateway campaign is our way of celebrating the success of Team England’s athletes while also paying homage to sports venues across the country," said Commonwealth Games England chief executive Paul Blanchard.

"We want to recognise the role that these sporting institutions and locations play in helping people to fall in love with sport all around the nation."

Para swimmer Maisie Summers-Newton added Commonwealth gold to her Paralympic and world titles when she won the 100 metres breaststroke title at Sandwell Aquatics Centre.

"I’m thrilled to be able to acknowledge Northampton Swimming Club and celebrate the impact that the club and coaches had on my sporting career and passion for swimming," Summers-Newton said.

"I hope my golden plaque will help inspire a new generation of swimmers."

Other members of the team will also be asked to choose a location.

After the London 2012 Olympics, the achievements of gold medallists such as Sir Andy Murray were recognised with a gold postbox ©Getty Images

Alice Kinsella, who won gold in the floor exercises and was part of a successful England gymnastics team has chosen Park Wrekin Gymnastic Club in Telford.

"I’m so proud to call Park Wrekin Gymnastic Club in Telford my ‘Golden Gateway’ location and to have the plaque installed there, recognising the contribution that everyone there made to my gymnastics career," she said.

Britain’s most successful female Olympian Dame Laura Kenny won scratch race gold in the Commonwealth Games cycling events held at London’s Lee Valley VeloPark and has nominated the cycling club in Welwyn Garden City to receive a plaque.

"Welwyn Wheelers Cycling Club was such an important part of my cycling journey and without it I might never have had the incredible success and experiences that cycling has brought me, or this Commonwealth Games gold medal, which means so much," Dame Laura said.

"I’m so proud to call it my ‘Golden Gateway’ location and to have the plaque installed there, it’s my way of saying thank you."

Trott, who won two gold medals at the London 2012 Olympics in the same velodrome, was also recognised with a gold postbox which was awarded in honour of all British Olympic and Paralympic champions at the Games.