The United States Tennis Association (USTA) has announced a U-turn over the participation of Belarusian player Victoria Azarenka in a pre US Open fundraising exhibition event.

The exhibition is due to be held at Flushing Meadows in New York later today, with world number 20 Azarenka now not taking part despite being included on the initial list of players due to be involved.

In a statement the USTA said: "In the last 24 hours, after careful consideration and dialogue with all parties involved, Victoria Azarenka will not be participating in our "Tennis Plays for Peace Exhibition" this evening.

"Vika is a strong player leader and we appreciate her willingness to participate.

"Given the sensitivities to Ukrainian players and the ongoing conflict, we believe this is the right course of action for us."

Ukrainian player Marta Kostyuk had already declined an invitation to participate in the event, after learning from a fellow player that Azarenka was due to feature.

"First of all, no one asked the Ukrainian athletes if they wanted any of these players to be present," Kostyuk claimed.

"Of course, no one is interested in this, it is the Independence Day of Ukraine, but what Ukrainians think is not interesting, is it?"

Among the other players set to participate in the exhibition event are Spaniards Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff of the United States, Canada’s Leylah Fernandez and women’s world number one Iga Świątek of Poland.

All proceeds from ticket sales are set to go towards humanitarian assistance for Ukraine, with the USTA aiming to raise $2 million (£1.6 million/€2 million) to help the nation before the end of the tournament.

The main draw of the tournament is due to get underway on Monday (August 29) and run until September 12.