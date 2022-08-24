Softball Asia has awarded several World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) World Cup continental qualifiers for the next two years following a meeting of its Executive Council in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

The meeting was held on the eve of the inaugural Baseball5 Asia Cup and resulted in South Korea being selected to host the Women’s Softball Asia Cup 2023, scheduled between April and May next year.

This serves as a qualifying event for the Women's Softball World Cup 2023 in Ireland, Italy and Spain.

Three Asian teams can qualify.

The next Women’s Softball World Cup is scheduled to start in 2023, with Italy due to host the final the following year.

China is set to stage the U-15 Women Softball Asia Cup 2023, which is a qualifying event for the World Cup, due to be held in Japan in October next year.

Either Thailand or Malaysia will host the WBSC U-18 Men's Softball World Cup qualifier no later than June.

South Korea has been chosen to host the Women's Softball Asia Cup 2023 ©Getty Images

Malaysia has been awarded the rights to host the Slow Pitch Softball Asia Cup 2023 and the U-18 Baseball5 Asia Cup in collaboration with Softball Asia.

The U-18 Women Softball Asia Cup is scheduled to be held in Chinese Taipei town Puli, where two new fields have been built, in December 2023.

South Korea is also set to organise the Asia Cup Baseball5 Open, which is a qualifier for the 2024 World Cup.

Saudi Arabia has been selected as a provisional host of the next Men’s Softball Asia Cup.

"This meeting is very important for us to move forward and get back on track," said WBSC secretary general and Softball Asia President Beng Choo Low.

He added: "We in Asia have a lot to do to catch up in softball which has progressed tremendously, and the COVID-19 was no help."