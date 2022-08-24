Eyes are set to be focused on the Inclusion World Championship in Rostock in Germany with sailing seeking to showcase itself in view of reclaiming its position at the Paralympic Games.

World Sailing officially submitted its application to be part of the Los Angeles 2028 programme in July but faces fierce competition with a record of 33 sports applying for a place.

Sailing was a medal event at every edition of the Summer Paralympics since Sydney 2000, following a demonstration sport appearance at Atlanta 1996.

However, it was left off the Paralympic programme for Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024.

This makes the upcoming prestigious competition potentially a significant moment for the sport with athletes keen to display why they should be heading to the United States in six years.

Heiko Kröger, a member of the World Sailing Athletes' Commission and vocal advocate of Para sailing, explained the importance of sailing and the event.

"Everyone can sail, regardless of any physical limitations we experience on land - by pairing teams this way, we are highlighting that sailing is one of the most inclusive sports on the planet," he said.

"Many of us win open regattas competing against able bodied athletes - this is sailing, and this is why this sport is so unique in the world of Para sports.

"The message we are sending to everyone watching this year's Championship in Rostock is also the central message of World Sailing’s bid to reinstate sailing into the Paralympic Games for LA28 - no matter what your physical constraint may be on land, on the water you can do much, much more and this is why we see such a wide range of disabilities in sailing."

Kröger, a two-time Paralympic champion and 12-time world champion, achieved gold in 2020 and is seeking to win back the title after he finished second last year.

Heiko Kröger wants to send a "message" at the Inclusion World Championship as sailing bids to join the LA 2028 programme ©Getty Images

A total of 27 teams from Austria, Colombia, Czech Republic, Germany, Poland, The Netherlands and Thailand are due to compete in the SV/14 class.

Sailors have been paired purposefully to put Para and inclusive sailing in the limelight by having athletes with disabilities sailing with able-bodied partners.

Yachting photographer Sven Jürgensen, who is the founder and chief organiser of the Helga Cup, was instrumental to bringing the competition together and he is also keen to demonstrate Para sailing's capabilities to the world.

"We are using this momentum to get more people of all ages, with all kinds of disabilities, on the water," he said.

"We will also be raising awareness of World Sailing's #BacktheBid campaign to reinstate sailing in the Paralympic Games for LA28 at this Championship.

"Of all the sports currently on the Paralympic programme, sailing is the most definitive in terms of its capacity to represent people living with a huge range of disabilities.

"Our Championship in Rostock is also the perfect example of how simple sailing is to organise - this is a completely 'pop-up' event and all we need is water!"

Competition at the Inclusion World Championship is scheduled to take place between August 26 and 28.