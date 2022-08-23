Tokyo 2020 Paralympic champion Sumit Antil has broken his own world record in the F64 javelin throw at the fourth Indian Open National Para Athletics Championship 2022 in Bengaluru.

Antil was joined by Yogesh Kathuniya, who bettered the world record mark in the F56 discus throw.

The 25-year-old Antil clinched gold in Tokyo with a throw of 68.55 metres and bettered that with an effort of 68.62m in Bengaluru.

The throw was also the fourth time he had broken the world record, with three of them coming during the final in Tokyo.

Antil won the Khel Ratna Award, the highest sporting honour of India this year after the Tokyo Games and also received the Padma Shri Award this year, the fourth-highest civilian award of the country.

Kathuniya, a silver medallist at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, threw 48.34m to clinch the gold and break the world record.

Before the Paralympics, Kathuniya won a bronze medal at the 2019 World Championships in Dubai.

For his performance in the Tokyo Paralympics, he received the Arjuna Award, the second-highest sporting honour of India.