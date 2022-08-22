Matt Sicchio is set to takeover as the chief executive of USA Weightlifting, it has been confirmed.

Sicchio, who has been the chief operating officer of United States Anti-Doping Agency since March 2020, brings in a wealth of experience having served in administrative roles with many National Federations for the past 17 years.

Among them, he worked in executive roles with USA Football and the U.S. Soccer Foundation.

"On behalf of the USA Weightlifting Board of Directors, we are very excited to introduce Matt to our community," said USA Weightlifting President and Board chair Paula Aranda.

"Matt’s experience and professionalism across all aspects of running an organization will help level up USA Weightlifting to enter a new era of growth, athlete-centered focus and compliance.

"As we continue to be at the forefront of supporting anti-doping efforts, we believe that Matt will be an exemplary leader for USAW."

Sicchio is set to replace director of finance & compliance Andrea Andrews, who took over from interim chief executive Phil Andrews.

A Board member for Colorado Springs Youth Sports and a lawyer by training, Sicchio is scheduled to start his new role in October.

He also has experience in the insurance and risk management industry and has played a role in helping national governing bodies strengthen their relationship within the Olympic Movement.

"I am humbled and excited by the opportunity to serve the sport of weightlifting and the USA Weightlifting community," said Sicchio.

"I am bullish on the future of weightlifting, from the grassroots to the elite level, and look forward to bringing my commitment to clean sport and passion for building high-performing teams to advance the sport at all levels."