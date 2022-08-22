Tom Weiskopf, a former major champion and winner of the Ryder Cup, has died aged 79 at his home in Big Sky in Montana after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

The American is greatly remembered for winning The Open in 1973 by three strokes in front of compatriot Johnny Miller and England's Neil Coles.

It was his only victory at a major competition following multiple runner-up finishes.

Weiskopf was tied for second in four occasions between 1969 and 1975 at the Masters and he achieved the same position at the US Open in 1976.

His highest placed finish at the PGA Championship was third in 1975.

Weiskopf's career saw 20 top-10 major finishes in total and he recorded 16 PGA Tour victories over 14 years, with his first being the 1968 San Diego Open and his last coming at the West Open in 1982.

He secured four PGA Tour Champions titles, including the US Senior Open in 1995.

The two-time Ryder Cup player, who was widely known for his technical skills, became one of the defining players of the 1970s.

I send my deepest sympathies to the family of Tom Weiskopf. Will miss you and your stories. RIP my friend. PC has struck again.. — Tom Watson (@TomWatsonPGA) August 21, 2022

After retirement, Weiskopf became a celebrated course architect who worked across the world.

TPC Scottsdale, home of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, the North Course at Torrey Pines in California and the Loch Lomond, in partnership with Jay Morrish, are among his designs.

Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour commissioner, is among the golfing figures to pay tribute to Weiskopf.

"Our hearts and deepest sympathies are with his wife, Laurie, two children, Heidi and Eric, and the entire Weiskopf family," he said in a statement.

"The PGA Tour is saddened at the passing of Tom Weiskopf, a towering figure in the game of golf not only during his playing career but through his accomplished work in the broadcast booth and golf course design business.

"Tom is leaving behind a lasting legacy in golf.

"The beautiful swing he showcased during his 16 career PGA Tour victories is still being emulated today, while his golf courses remain as testaments to his love for the game."