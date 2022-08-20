International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) President Morinari Watanabe has paid tribute to compatriot and former Japan Gymnastics Association (JGA) President Hidenori Futagi following his death at the age of 85, describing Futagi as a "true gentleman and an outstanding servant of gymnastics".

Futagi led the JGA for 20 years from 2001 until 2021, after which he became Honorary President.

Futagi is the only individual to have received the FIG Order of Gymnastics, being awarded the honour in 2012, and was inducted into the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame one year later.

Watanabe served as JGA secretary general from 2009 until 2016 before being elected as FIG President, with his candidacy backed by Futagi.

The now-International Olympic Committee member, who was re-elected as FIG President for a second term last year, commended Futagi for his contribution to the sport.

"We will always remember him as a true gentleman and an outstanding servant of gymnastics," Watanabe said.

"He continually supported athletes, in Japan and far beyond.

"Thanks to his dedication and generosity, hundreds of young athletes worldwide have had the chance to practice gymnastics in better conditions and to pursue their dreams."

FIG President Morinari Watanabe said Hidenori Futagi was "a true gentleman and an outstanding servant of gymnastics" ©Getty Images

Futagi is credited with promoting various gymnastics programmes, including an initiative to enable foreign students to visit and train in Japan, plus environmental schemes.

Japan staged several major events during his JGA Presidency, including the 2011 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Tokyo, despite concerns over the Fukushima nuclear disaster earlier in the year.

Futagi previously served as President of the All Japan Rhythmic Gymnastics Club Federation, now the Japan Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation.

The JGA offered its "sincere condolences" after Futagi's death.