China will be seeking a sixth title when the Asian Women’s Volleyball Cup begins in the Philippines tomorrow.

China have won five of the six editions of the continental tournament contested, with all their final triumphs coming in straight sets.

It has been four years since the last edition of the tournament in Thailand in 2018 when China beat Japan to win the crown, after the 2020 version in Taiwan was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The defending champions have been drawn in Pool A alongside South Korea, Vietnam, Iran and hosts the Philippines at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Dominican Republic are the defending champions in the Women's Pan American Cup volleyball, which is due to begin tomorrow ©Getty Images

Pool B features Chinese Taipei, Japan, Australia and Thailand, but is missing Kazakhstan after they withdrew from the event.

China are set to open proceedings on day one against South Korea in Pool A, before Japan face Thailand in Pool B, with the opening day matches set to conclude with hosts Philippines taking on Vietnam.

In a busy period for continental volleyball, the Women’s Pan American Cup also opens tomorrow in Hermosillo, Mexico.

Group A features defending champions Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, United States and Peru, with Group B consisting of Canada, Cuba, Mexico and Nicaragua.

Opening day matches see Dominican Republic take on Costa Rica and United States face Peru in Group A, with Canada up against Cuba and Mexico facing Nicaragua in Group B.