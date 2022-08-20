The Boccia International Sport Federation (BISFed) has issued a warning that a batch of counterfeit balls is being offered for sale.

The BISFed warning comes in the same year that it became a requirement for anyone competing at a major international competition to use balls made by a BISFed-approved manufacturer.

"It has come to our attention that a ball manufacturer from Pakistan (we understand this company is called Tipi Sports) is offering for sale boccia balls stamped with a fake BISFed logo and fake HandiLife and Boccas logos", the global governing body wrote.

"These balls are not authorised by BISFed, and their sale constitutes an infringement of the Trademark rights of both BISFed, Boccas and HandiLife."

BISFed added that the balls would not be permitted for use in competitions it sanctions.

Tokyo 2020 represented the last Paralympic Games where balls not made by a BISFed-approved manufacturer could be used ©Getty Images

The new rule on ball licensing was not introduced without critics and an online petition against it contended that the cost of buying mandatory sets of balls could mean teams reducing their numbers, and that it would widen the gap between rich and poor nations.

However, BISFed President Dave Hadfield insisted it was needed to tackle what he called "widespread practices of ball manipulation and tampering".

Portugal's Boccas and Tutti, Greek company Poly-Sports and Handi Life Sport from Denmark account for half of the approved makers of balls.

Japanese company Apowatec, South Korean duo Ree Sports and Victory Sports, plus Gravity Boccia, based in Illinois in the United States, have also been given BISFed licenses.