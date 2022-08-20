Miriam Malone is set to leave her role as Paralympics Ireland chief executive, having held the position for five-and-a-half years.

Malone, a European Paralympic Committee (EPC) Executive Board member since 2017, has been credited with guiding Paralympics Ireland through the COVID-19 pandemic and the delayed Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Ireland's capital Dublin also held the European Para Swimming Championships in 2018 under her stewardship.

Malone was appointed to the chief executive role in March 2017, following an 11-year stint as business partnership director and management team member at the Football Association of Ireland.

She has also led the Kilkenny Local Sports Partnership, and held a development role with Special Olympics during her sports administration career.

The Irish official was also elected to the EPC Executive Board in 2017 and re-elected last year.

Ireland won four golds, two silvers and one bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics ©Getty Images

Announcing Malone's departure, Paralympics Ireland offered its sincere thanks for "her hard work and energy over the period of her leadership", and offered her its best wishes for the future.

Paralympics Ireland added that it is continuing to build towards the Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games.

Ireland was represented by 31 athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics and won four golds, two silvers and one bronze.

That matched its gold medal tally at Rio 2016, where the country also won four silvers and three bronzes.