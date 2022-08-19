Olympic mountain bike silver medallist Mathias Flückiger has been provisionally suspended following a failed drugs test.

RTS reports that the Swiss rider tested positive for anabolic agent zeranol during the Swiss Championships in Leysin, with the in-competition test carried out on June 5.

The 33-year-old won the men’s elite cross-country title at the event.

At Tokyo 2020, Flückiger won a silver medal in the corresponding event.

Swiss Sport Integrity Foundation has confirmed "there is an ongoing investigation against Mathias Flückiger for a potential anti-doping rule violation" and that the rider has been provisionally suspended, but said it could not elaborate while the case was open.

Flückiger was due to compete at the Munich 2022 European Championships today.

Mathias Flückiger won an Olympic silver medal at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

Zeranol is most commonly used as a veterinary drug as it can promote livestock growth.

It is banned at all times by the World Anti-Doping Code.

In 2020, South African rugby union player Chiliboy Ralepelle received an eight-year ban after testing positive for zeranol.

It was Ralepelle's second anti-doping offence.