Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF) President Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal heaped praise on Konya for staging an "exceptional" edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games here.

Al-Faisal thanked Konya 2021 organisers and hailed athletes for bringing "success", "pleasure", and "inspiration" in his speech at the Closing Ceremony staged at the Selcuk University 15 July Stadium.

"Thank you for your kind hospitality that we truly experienced," said Al-Faisal, who is also Sports Minister of Saudi Arabia and head of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

"Allow me to offer my thanks and appreciation to the people and the President of the Republic of Turkey for staging this exceptional edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games which will be living a true eternity."

Turkish Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoğlu claimed the Islamic Solidarity Games saw Konya reveal itself as a "international sports city".

Kasapoğlu added that the Games would be etched in "golden lettering in Turkish sporting history" as he congratulated the home athletes who won more than 300 medals.

A number of dignitaries attended the Closing Ceremony of the Konya 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games ©Konya 2021

"Dear people of Konya, you have managed to add extra strength to the Solidarity Games with your presence, energy, support and hospitality," said Kasapoğlu in his closing speech.

"You overcrowded the halls, stadiums and tracks and did not leave the athletes alone for even a moment in any of the venues.

"With you Konya has revealed its identity as international sports city in addition to being a city of history, culture and civilisation."

After an electrifying Opening Ceremony at the 42,000-capacity Konya Metropolitan Municipality Stadium, the Games ended in understated fashion at the Selcuk University 15 July Stadium.

The venue for the men’s football final played host to an hour-long ceremony staged in front of fans gathered in the only stand.

Flags of all 54 participating countries came onto the stage as the athletes were welcomed into the arena, including the impressive Turkish team.

A video showed highlights of the past nine days of competition where Turkey dominated, topping the standings with over 300 medals - more than half of the number accumulated by second-placed Uzbekistan.

More than 4,000 athletes competed across 19 sports including gymnastics and track cycling that took place at the new Olympic Velodrome.

Turkey's athletes were celebrated after winning more than 300 medals ©Konya 2021

The Games did not take place without problems as a faulty start system at the Konya Athletics Field resulted in the sprint times posted on the first three days of competition deemed invalid.

But the Games were delivered for the first time in Turkey, largely thanks to thousands of volunteers who were celebrated at the Closing Ceremony.

"We, all together, have created this meaningful success," said Kasapoğlu.

"I hope that for you, our esteemed guests, who were here in our country, Konya 2021 has been an organisation that you will always happily remember.

"The fifth Islamic Solidarity Games will be a milestone for unity and solidarity in the future."

Kasapoğlu handed over the ISSF flag to Al-Faisal, who has yet to award the hosting rights for the next Games that are due to be held in 2025.