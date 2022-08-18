Ukraine’s two-time Olympic champion Vasiliy Lomachenko has agreed to a lightweight fight against American Jamaine Ortiz at a venue yet to be finalised.

The bout is due to take place on either October 22 or 29.

Lomachenko has not competed since December, when he defeated Ghana’s Richard Commey via unanimous decision.

A deal was initially struck for the Ukrainian to face Australia’s George Kambosos Jr, where four lightweight titles were set to go on the line, in June, but he chose to stay in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion.

Instead, American Devin Haney filled in and he comfortably beat Kambosos in Australia to become the first undisputed lightweight champion in the four-belt era.

Jamaine Ortiz, centre, is predicted to face one of the biggest challenges in his career by taking on Vasiliy Lomachenko ©Getty Images

Similarly to compatriot Oleksandr Usyk, who is due to meet Britain’s Anthony Joshua in a rematch for four world titles on Saturday (August 20), Lomachenko joined a territorial defence battalion to defend his nation.

The 34-year-old, who arrived in Los Angeles for a training camp on Tuesday (August 16), will enter the bout with a record of 16 wins, 11 of which are knockouts, and two losses.

Ortiz possesses a record of 16 wins, eight knockouts and one draw.

Lomachenko was forced to surrender his three lightweight titles to Teófimo López, a representative of the United States, in 2020 and had undergone surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff.