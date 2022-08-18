Two-time Olympic champion Aksel Lund Svindal traded the Alpine skiing slopes for the race track when he made his rallycross debut at the International Automobile Federation (FIA) RX2e Rallycross Championship in Hell.

The Norwegian did not claim victory on home turf, but it was a fighting effort from the first-time driver.

Svindal, who is also a five-time Alpine skiing world gold medallist, timed at 3min 34.674sec in his first heat to finish ninth, which ended up being last place after Britain's Mark Flaherty did not complete the race.

He followed this up with another ninth-place finish in the second heat, clocking at 3:35.031.

However, on this occasion, he proved to be quicker than Flaherty, who recorded 3:48.061.

Svindal completed the third heat in 3:34.814 to come once again ninth.

Aksel Lund Svindal, centre, swapped the slopes for the race track to make his FIA RX2e Rallycross Championship debut ©Getty Images

Despite the setbacks in the three heats, which determined the positions in the progression race, Svindal rose to the occasion to advance in fifth following a time of 3:36.757.

Nevertheless, hopes of a dream debut faded when he was forced to retire in the first semi-final due to his car being unable to continue.

In the end, Belgium’s Viktor Vranckx, who topped the Svindal’s semi-final on 3:32.002, won the whole event.

His clocked at 3:26.680 to edge out Swedish duo Nils Andersson and Isak Sjökvist in second and third.

Andersson and Sjökvist crossed the finish line 1.706sec and 2.723sec after the champion.