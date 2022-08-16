Yevhen Pronin, the Acting President of the Ukrainian Athletics Federation (UAF), has revealed he feels "great" fighting the war against Russia in his homeland as a drone operator.

The 31-year-old joined his nation's army after Russia invaded in February and he has since become a member of a drone team tagged "Tactical Busters".

In his role, Pronin conducts reconnaissance and operates drones equipped with bombs to attack the Russian military.

"I do two types of work - reconnaissance and using drones with the bombs," he said during an interview with The Times.

"The Russian artillery can kill you in one second so you must have a lot of experience; how to take cover and also how to run.

“My cousin, a soldier, was killed.

"We drop bombs, not just on Russian tanks but Russian cars, and on houses where they are situated."

This is the dual life Pronin lives as a member of the Ukrainian military and the leader of his country’s athletics federation.

Yevhen Pronin is one of Ukraine's drone operators, which are used for reconnaissance and bombing ©Getty Images

He grew up falling in love with athletics, running the 400 metres as a child, before becoming involved in the legal processes of the UAF.

Just seven months ago, the Ukrainian governing body put him in charge of the organisation.

Last month, he attended the World Athletics Championships in Eugene where high jumpers Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Andriy Protsenko claimed medals.

Due to the war athletes and officials from Russia, and their ally Belarus, were banned.

When it concluded, he travelled home and returned to fulfilling his military role.

The war has decimated Ukraine, with the United Nations officially recording at least 5,514 civilian deaths and 7,689 injuries yesterday since the full-scale invasion began.

It is feared that the true figures are considerably higher.

Millions have also fled to neighbouring countries to escape the conflict.

Yaroslava Mahuchikh was one of two Ukrainian medallists at the Eugene 2022 World Athletics Championships ©Getty Images

Pronin was open to explaining his viewpoint of the war and what it means to Ukraine.

"I feel great because I am doing this for my country," he explained.

"If we do not kill them, they can kill our children, they can kill us.

"Of course, I'm not a killer in real life.

"It's not a great experience but I think it is a chance.

"We've had a lot of problems with Russia over many years.

"My parents are scared, because they grew up as part of the Soviet Union.

"For our generation this is a chance."