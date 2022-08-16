Colorado Springs is due to host the 2023 USA Weightlifting National Championships for the first time from June 24 to July 2 next year.

The municipality, nicknamed Olympic City USA as it is home to the United States Olympic Training Center, was announced as just the second Coloradan city to stage a USA Weightlifting national event following the 2021 North American Open Finals in Denver.

"We are thrilled to finally welcome the country’s strongest athletes to our backyard," said Pedro Meloni, USA Weightlifting’s director of events and sponsorship.

"Between the city’s love for Olympic sports and its natural beauty, this national championships will be one for the books."

The competition will follow the format of the 2021 and 2022 editions which opened with youth-level competition, followed by junior, under-25 and then seniors events in the final weekend.

"The USA Weightlifting National Championships Week is an incredible event to have in Olympic City USA," said Megan Leatham, chief executive of the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation.

"The passion of this community for sports and the National Governing Bodies, along with the foundation created by the City for Champions project, will make Colorado Springs the perfect home for this world-class event."

The Ed Robson Arena, which opened in September last year, is due to host the event.

It has a capacity of 3,400 and a total area of 120,000 square feet.

Officially designated Olympic City USA in 2015, Colorado Springs is also home to the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and more than 20 national governing bodies, plus visitor destinations such as the US Olympic and Paralympic Museum which is a five-minute drive from the arena.