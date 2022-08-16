Former Australian cricketer Ian Chappell has retired from commentary after more than 40 years as a result of health concerns.

After an international career spanning 15 years and 75 Test appearances, with 30 as captain, Chappell quickly pursued a career as a sports journalist and cricket commentator.

The 78-year-old made up Channel Nine's commentary team alongside fellow ex-players Richie Benaud, Bill Lawry and Tony Greig.

"I had a minor stroke a few years back and I got off lucky," said Chappell, as reported by the Sydney Morning Herald.

"But it just makes everything harder.

"And I just thought with all the travel and walking up stairs and things like that, it's all just going to get harder.

"Then I read what Rabbits [recently retired rugby league commentator Ray Warren] said with retirement and it really struck home when I read the bit where he said, 'you're always one sentence closer to making a mistake'."

Chappell became known for his forthright opinions on the game from batting technique to the way it was being governed.

"It's up to other people to decide what they think of me and some will think I've been all right," he added.

As a player, Ian Chappell captained Australia in 30 of his 75 Test match appearances ©Getty Images

"Some will think I've been a prick.

"That doesn't bother me one bit."

His retirement sparked tributes flooding in from around the world.

"Never pulled a punch, told it as it is, never talked down to anyone, wonderful professional and my role model for broadcasting work ethic," wrote Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle on Twitter.

"The great Ian Chappell thinks it is his time to retire from broadcasting.

"Was a privilege to work with him and I hope that proud voice is always heard."

Former Indian cricketer turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar also gave his best wishes, saying, "My idol, my mentor, the greatest blessing I have had as commentator was the company of Ian Chappell."

"Happy retirement Chappelli!"