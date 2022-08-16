Olympic champion Pichardo receives diploma of the Order of Merit from Olympic Committee of Portugal

Olympic and world triple jump champion Pedro Pichardo has received a diploma with regards to the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Presidency of the Republic from the Olympic Committee of Portugal (COP).

A public ceremony was previously staged at the beginning of the year where the Portuguese Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic medallists were awarded with the emblem.

The diploma is traditionally given out at a later date.

Pichardo was Portugal's only gold medallist at Tokyo 2020.

Pedro Pichardo was Portugal's only gold medallist at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics ©Getty Images

Diana Gomes, the President of the Commission of Olympic Athletes, was present to deliver the decoration prior to Pichardo competing in the triple jump qualification of the Munich 2022 European Athletics Championships yesterday.

The 29-year-old progressed to the final after ranking first with a jump of of 17.36 metres.

The final is scheduled to take place tomorrow.