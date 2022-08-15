Turkey's Yasemin Can recaptured her 10,000 metres title here tonight after breaking decisively clear with seven laps remaining of a race where Britain's Eilish McColgan added silver to her Commonwealth 10,000m gold.

Can, who was born in Nairobi but has been eligible to race for Turkey since 2016, finished in 30min 32.57sec, with McColgan coming home in 30:41.05 after running stride-for-stride with Israel's defending champion Lonah Salpeter for almost seven laps before moving clear with 200 metres remaining.

It is not the Turkish runner's first success at the competition, having claimed the 5,000m/10,000m double at the 2016 European Championships in Amsterdam

Salpeter took bronze in 30:46.37, lying prostrate after her efforts, with home runner Konstanze Klosterhalfen finishing fourth in 31:05.21, one place ahead of Israel's Selamawit Teferi, whose husband Maru Teferi had won men's marathon silver for Israel earlier in the day, dedicating his medal to "all the families of the victims" of the attack on Israeli athletes during the Munich 1972 Olympics.

The men's shot put turned into a huge contest that was eventually won in conclusive fashion against Croatia's Filip Mihaljevic thanks to a fifth-round effort of 21.53 metres which was succeeded by a final effort of 21.88m.

Before that decisive throw he had led by just one centimetre from Tomas Stanek of the Czech Republic, 21.27m to 21.26m.

Stanek eventually took bronze with that mark as Serbia's Armin Sinancevic came through for silver with a fifth-round effort of 21.39m.

Poland's defending champion Michal Haratyk was fifth on 20.85m.

Jessica Schilder claimed the women's shot put title with a second round effort of 20.24m, which topped the 2022 European list and hugely improved upon the 23-year-old's Dutch record of 19.77m.

Silver went to Portugal's 32-year-old Cameroon-born Auriol Dongmo, who missed a medal by one place at last year's Olympics and finished fifth in last month's World Championships, setting a national record of 20.43m in between at this year's World Indoor Championships.

Dongmo also had an excellent night, setting an outdoor national record of 19.82m in the second round.

Schilder's compatriot Jorinde Van Klinken took bronze with 18.94m.

After the fifth and concluding event of the first day of decathlon - from which France's world champion Kevin Mayer withdrew after the opening 100m - Switzerland's Simon Ehammer finished on 4,661 points, holding an overnight lead of 334 points over Italy's Dario Dester.

Ehammer made the most of the world record holder's departure from the Championships.

Having won the 100m, the Swiss athlete, who tops this year's world long jump lists with 8.45m, compounded his lead by leaping 8.31m - a Championship decathlon best.

He finished strong too, taking second place in the high jump with 2.08m, and was fastest over 400m, clocking 47.40sec.

Norway's Sander Skotheim stands third on 4,324 and Janek Oiglane of Estonia is fourth on 4,208. Germany’s former world champion Niklas Kaul is seventh with 4,184.