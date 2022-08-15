Sprint times posted on the first three days of athletics action here have been deemed invalid by organisers of the Islamic Solidarity Games due to a technical fault.

Technical delegates at Konya 2021 have revealed that a "technical failure on the cabling of the starting system was discovered" on the morning of August 11.

Athletics competition started on August 8 - a day before the Opening Ceremony - before concluding on August 12.

But times registered in the sprint events during the opening three days were considered void after technical experts concluded that "it was not possible to confirm the full accuracy of the results of the races".

Despite the failure, technical delegates have stressed that the rankings of the events affected will stand with athletes retaining their medals.

The competitions include the men’s and women’s 100 metres finals won by Ivory Coast’s Arthur Cissé and Bahrain’s Edidiong Odiong, respectively, on August 9.

Odiong posted 11.03 secs in her victory before Cisse clocked 9.89 in his triumph at the Konya Athletics Field but their times are no longer valid or count towards World Athletics rankings.

The men's and women's 100m finals were among the races affected by the faulty system ©Konya 2021

Other times impacted include Kuwait’s Yaqoup Al-Youha's 13.36 to win men’s 110m hurdles gold, Turkey’s Sevval Ayaz’s 13.15 to clinch the women’s 100m hurdles crown and Qatari Bassem Hemeida’s 48.67 to capture the men’s 400m hurdles title.

After discovering the faulty system, a letter about the invalid times was issued by Samuel Lopez and Thomas Eckel, technical delegates for athletics at Konya 2021.

"In the first three days of competition, especially in short distance races, we experienced several very good results," the letter read.

"We checked that all the standard procedures regarding photo-finish and SIS [start information system] have been followed before and during each competition day."

"Additional tests were conducted, including zero testing after the three sessions, to reassure the correctness of the timing system and the official results.

"A technical failure on the cabling of the starting system was discovered by the relevant international officials in the morning of day four.

"Considering all the evidence, and after conferring with national and international experts, we concluded that it was not possible to confirm the full accuracy of the results of the races for all the first three competition days.

"Immediately, a new technical setup was put in place to bypass the failure, and to regain the confirmation of the above-mentioned fully accuracy of the results for the competition days four and five.

"As technical delegates, it is our responsibility to recommend to the relevant governing body [World Athletics] concerning the validity of the results of all races for these first three competition days, that these mentioned results are invalid and cannot be used for world ranking/global top lists or any kind of record.

"However, there is no influence on the rankings/positions of the track events of the athletics programme and medal table of the fifth Islamic Solidarity Games, Konya 2021."