The Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) Athletes for Change group has renewed its call to the country's Sports Minister Pascale St-Onge for action against the culture of abuse and maltreatment in the nation's sport.

The collective, made up of more than 90 current and former bobsleigh and skeleton athletes, has submitted additional information which further highlights the systemic issues in the BCS since Sarah Storey was appointed Board of Directors eight years ago.

"Since our original letter was released (March 2022) we have seen no acknowledgement, attention, or resolution by BCS leadership and administration to address the concerns athletes have raised," read a letter from the group to St-Onge.

In the original letter, it was alleged that there is a "toxic" culture within BCS, "safety of athletes is not a primary concern", best practices and athlete feedback are disregarded when it comes to governance issues and that the organisation lacks transparency.

"The ongoing lack of acknowledgement and action to address any of these concerns is continuing to create long term, detrimental harm to the sports of bobsleigh and skeleton in Canada," the updated letter continued.

"The current programme participation at the national and grassroots level in both sports is concerningly low despite the best efforts by our under-funded and under-supported provincial organisations."

The letter also accuses the "BCS represented by Sarah Storey" as worsening relationships with sporting partners and having a contentious and depleting relationship with the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF).

"Finally, and most concerning, we are seeing a significant exodus of current athletes who are choosing to compete for other nations, taking time off until BCS issues resolve, or stepping away from the sports entirely," added the letter.

BCS Athletes for Change ended their plea by alleging the governing body's current leadership of showing an "unwillingness to acknowledge and address the issues in which they created, and therefore cannot be entrusted to fix the organisation going forward."

Several instances of abuse in Canadian sport have come to light in recent months.

A group of gymnasts demanded St-Onge instigate reform in the sport after a coach sexually abused one of his athletes while Boxing Canada athletes called for the resignation of the body's high-performance director for cultivating a toxic culture.

Hockey Canada has also come under fire for settling a case for CAD3.55 million (£2.2 million/$2.7 million/€2.7 million) with a woman who claims she was abused by members of the country's junior national team in 2018.