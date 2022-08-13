Japan and China to contest final of Asian Men’s Volleyball Cup

Japan and China booked their places in the final of the Asian Men’s Volleyball Cup after wins over Bahrain and South Korea respectively in the semi-finals.

Japan triumphed 27-25, 25-15, 25-20 over Bahrain in the first of the semi-finals in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand.

During the pool stages, Japan had recorded straight sets wins over India, Australia and hosts Thailand.

Their one loss in the pool phase came at the hands of fellow semi-finalists South Korea, who triumphed 25-18, 27-25, 26-28, 21-25, 15-13.

Japan will face China in the final tomorrow, after China won a thrilling semi-final at the Nakhon Pathom Gymnasium against South Korea.

South Korea took the first set 25-20, before China levelled the contest by winning set two 25-17.

Nakhon Pathom Provincial Gymnasium

A lengthy third set was edged by South Korea 34-32, leaving China with it all to do, and they edged another extended set in the fourth winning it 29-27 to force a decider.

China triumphed in the fifth and final set which again went to the wire, taking it by 17 points to 15 to seal victory.

China had gone through the pool phase unbeaten after wins over Chinese Taipei, Bahrain, Pakistan and Iran.

Defending champions Qatar won the previous edition of the event in 2018.

They qualified for this year’s competition but later withdrew, meaning there will be a new name on the trophy this time around.

China have won the event once in 2012 but Japan have never triumphed before in the competition.