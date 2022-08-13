GEF signs VSPN as strategic partner for events in South Korea and China

The Global Esports Federation (GEF) has entered a partnership with Versus Programming Network (VSPN) following the inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championships in Birmingham.

The deal will see VSPN help GEF with organising and staging of marquee events in South Korea and China.

"It is fantastic to be invited to join the Global Esports Federation in Birmingham at the first-ever Commonwealth Esports Championships," said Dino Ying, founder, chairman and chief executive of VSPN.

"The Federation is doing vital work and now is the right time to join forces and take esports to the next level. VSPN very much looks forward to working with the GEF in the coming years."

GEF announced the deal with VSPN at the Commonwealth Esports Championhips in Birmingham ©Getty Images

As a strategic partner, VSPN is also set to play a role in providing technology and infrastructure to better develop and shape the global esports industry.

VSPN is an esports solution provider with big markets in Asia, focusing on tournament operations, commercialisation, content matrix and integrated marketing, talent incubation and management, and esports venue development.

"We are excited to expand our #worldconnected community and are thrilled to welcome VSPN to our GEFamily," GEF chief executive Paul J. Foster said.

We have once again witnessed the energy of athletes and fans at the first Commonwealth Esports Championships in Birmingham. We can’t wait to bring that excitement to even more cities around the world together with VSPN."