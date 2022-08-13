The International Cycling Union (UCI) has united all major mountain bike formats under a combined calendar for the first time with the announcement of its 2023 schedule.

The move sees 15 rounds with 34 races across 10 countries and three continents in the cross-country Olympic, cross-country short track, downhill, and enduro disciplines.

It has been done to support the growth of the sport as well as to maximise sustainability by grouping the different competitions.

The 2023 combined calendar for the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup and Enduro World Series will see action taking place in ten countries across three continents.

Cross-country Olympic and cross-country short track each have nine rounds in total, while downhill and enduro each have eight.

Maydena in Australia is due to host the first enduro event from March 25 to 26 next year while Valkenburg in The Netherlands is set to begin the Mountain Bike World Cup season from May 5 to 7.

"The launch of the 2023 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup and Enduro World Series calendar marks a major step forward in our work to modernise mountain bike, one of our five Olympic disciplines," said UCI President David Lappartient.

"With the integration of enduro, and soon also of cross-country marathon and e-mountain bike enduro to the events of the calendar, which already includes cross-country Olympic, cross-country short track and downhill, the events will take on a new dimension, bringing together even more athletes and fans.

Maydena in Tasmania is set to get the UCI Enduro World Series underway in March ©UCI

"We also look forward to introducing new hosts for some rounds while welcoming back traditional venues that have been greatly appreciated over the years."

Further details on e-mountain bike enduro and cross-country marathon are expected to be released in September this year.

"For the first time all major mountain bike formats align on one calendar, giving teams, athletes and fans new opportunities to experience their favourite racing with no date clashes," said Chris Ball, chief executive of Enduro Sports Organisation Sports.

"We've done our best to group venues in close geographical proximity to reduce the season’s travel footprint and increase efficiencies for everyone on the tour.

"We’ll be hosting new event schedules combining formats that have never been combined before, giving riders a unique new experience and using the very best of the terrain available at each location to provide the best racing on the planet, while of course valued race tracks remain in the calendar.

"Calendar classics sprinkled with some new venues - 2023 is going to be an incredibly exciting first step towards our long term plans for mountain bike racing worldwide."