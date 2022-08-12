The planners of the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) World Championships shined the spotlight on the facilities that enabled the lowly-populated region of Herning to stage the event.

Tagged as the "Equipark", the breadth of facilities includes a football venue, a multi-purpose arena, exhibition halls, space for stables, a catering area, and plenty of parking.

Jens Trabjerg, the co-founder of the World Championships company, told insidethegames that it was out of the question anywhere else in the country could have held the event, including the nation’s capital Copenhagen.

"Herning is the horse city of Denmark," he said.

"It is not only they planned that years ago, but also because they have these facilities.

"You cannot compare it to anything in Denmark and I think it is very difficult to find anything like this in Europe at all."

He added: "It is impossible to find the same setup in Copenhagen.

"It does not exist."

Sport Event Denmark chief executive Lars Lundov concurred with his compatriot, suggesting Herning is the "only possibility" in the country for this type of event.

The lack of alternatives does not necessarily indicate a problem as Sport Event Denmark seeks to host sporting events across the country, rather than making the capital the main hub for competitions.

Equestrian competitions could not be staged in Copenhagen, according to Jens Trabjerg and Lars Lundov ©Herning2022/Annika Knudsen

Aarhus, which is located on the Jutland peninsula’s east coast, hosted the 2018 Sailing World Championships with the second largest Danish city also in line to hold The Ocean Race next year.

Bogense, based in the Region of Southern Denmark, staged the International Cycling Union (UCI) Cyclo-Cross World Championships in 2019.

The World Championships in mountain bike, orienteering and wheelchair rugby are to be played in Haderslev, the Triangle Region and Vejle this year.

It is also worthy to note that Denmark hosted the first three stages of the 2022 Tour de France.

"We love to have events take place across the whole country," Lundov said.

"It is very important for us to try to spread out the World and European Championships."

The Danish official suggested that their success comes from a tradition formula called "The Event Triangle", where the Danish sporting federation, the host city and Sport Event Denmark would work closely together to form strong relationship.

In the case of Herning, a fruitful long-term partnership has been formed which has led to the region becoming a centre for major sporting events.

This is despite Herning city being the home to approximately 52,000 citizens and Herning Municipality containing around 89,000 inhabitants.

The first three stages of the 2022 Tour de France was held in Denmark ©Getty Images

Several major events involving badminton, wrestling, table tennis, triathlon, and cricket have been held in the past, but the local area has honed its focus on handball, ice hockey, cycling and equestrian.

It has welcomed numerous FEI Dressage World Cup events, organised the 2018 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship and it was one of the nations to orchestrate the 2019 International Handball Federation (IHF) Men’s Handball World Championship.

Two years ago, it put on matches from the European Handball Federation Women’s Handball European Championship and the Herning Grand Prix is on the UCI calendar.

Later this month, the IIHF Ice Hockey Women’s World Championship is set to start in Herning while the IHF Women’s Handball Championship and the IIHF World Championship are due to follow in 2023 and 2025.

Jørgen Krogh, the Director of City, Business and Culture in Herning Municipality, believes that sporting competitions are having a positive impact on the population's pride.

"Definitely, hosting sporting events, and including all of the municipality, is giving this sense of proudness," he remarked.

"We have the experience, knowledge and facilities to do it.

"You can meet no one who doesn’t know an equestrian event is going on right now.

"Thirty years ago, or 20 years ago, when people go to a family union in the other end of the country, you wouldn’t have said with proudness 'I am from Herning'.

"Today, we know people say it."