The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Abraham Tolentino has led the tributes for sprint legend Lydia de Vega-Mercado, who died on Wednesday (August 10).

The two-time Asian Games women’s 100 metres gold medallist was 57.

"Another sad day for PH sports," Tolentino said.

"Although we have lost a great icon, however, she made an imprint on the hearts and minds of all the people she inspired.

"Her story will always be a success - a story to all athletes that Filipinos are capable of being in the pedestal, specially to those who dream and pursue it."

Vega-Mercado was battling breast cancer before she died, with her daughter Stephanie Mercado announcing the news on Facebook, according to the Inquirer.

"On behalf of our family, it is with absolute grief that I announce the death of my mother, Lydia De Vega, this evening, August 10, 2022, at the Makati Medical Center," the post said.

"She fought the very good fight and is now at peace."

Deeply saddened on losing my athletics counterpart, a fierce competitor and good friend Lydia de Vega yesterday. She lost her life race to breast cancer but will always be remembered as a champion of life. My deepest condolences to her family! pic.twitter.com/RoyHdBEZH5 — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) August 11, 2022

Vega-Mercado won the 100m gold at the New Delhi 1982 and Seoul 1986 Asian Games.

She also won the sprint double at the 1983 and 1987 Asian Athletics Championships.

She was one of the flagbearers for Philippines during the home Southeast Asian Games Opening Ceremony in 2019.

"On behalf of the men and women of the Patafa, our deepest condolences and prayers to the family of the great Lydia de Vega," said Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association chief Terry Capistrano.

"We lost one of our own, one of our best but her spirit will live on in our hearts."