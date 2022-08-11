Coronavirus restrictions lead to cancellation of LPGA Tour Swinging Skirts tournament for third straight year

The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour has announced the cancellation of the Taiwan Swinging Skirts tournament for the third successive year due to coronavirus related restrictions.

The tournament was due to be held at the Miramar Golf and Country Club in New Taipei City in Taiwan between October 27 and 30.

It is named after the Swinging Skirts Golf Team, a non-profit organisation based in Taiwan that aims to grow women’s golf, and whose members traditionally wear colourful skirts when playing.

The tournament was cancelled in both 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, and an LPGA statement has cited coronavirus restrictions behind the event’s absence from the schedule again in 2022.

Miramar Golf and Country Club in Taiwan is the venue for the LPGA Swinging Skirts tournament, which has not been held since 2019 due to COVID restrictions ©Getty Images

"Due to ongoing COVID-19-related travel restrictions, the LPGA Tour and Swinging Skirts Golf Foundation announced today that the 2022 Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA, scheduled for October 27 to 30 has been cancelled.

"We are thankful to Swinging Skirts Golf Foundation and our partners across the region for their continued support and all the hard work involved in staging this event.

"While we are disappointed to have to make this decision, the LPGA Tour and Swinging Skirts Golf Foundation look forward to returning in 2023."

The tournament’s defending champion is Nelly Korda of the United States, who won back-to-back editions in 2018 and 2019, and is also the Olympic champion in women’s golf, having won the tournament at Tokyo 2020.