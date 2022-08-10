The Welsh team won 28 medals at Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images

The Welsh Commonwealth Games team are to be welcomed home in a special ceremony at the Welsh Parliament building, known as the Senedd, in Cardiff Bay on Friday (August 12).

They will be greeted by Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford and the Deputy Presiding Officer David Rees.

"Team Wales have once again made our nation proud," Rees said.

"It will be a great privilege to welcome the athletes and coaches, to the Senedd this Friday evening, for a public celebration of their amazing achievements.

"There is no doubt that the dedication, sportsmanship and hard work showcased by Team Wales at the 2022 Commonwealth Games has been a true inspiration to us all."

Twenty-eight medals were won by Welsh athletes - eight gold, six silver and 14 bronze.

Para cyclist James Ball was the first Welsh competitor to strike gold at the Games. 

Piloted by Matt Rotherham, Ball won gold in the men's tandem B sprint.

James Ball, right, won Wales' first gold medal of Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images
Wales also won gold medals in boxing, Para table tennis, gymnastics, Para athletics and lawn bowls.

"Once again, they have proved that Wales is a nation of heroes, so let's give them a hero’s welcome home," Rees insisted as he invited residents to attend the event.

Celebrations are set to begin in the late afternoon at approximately 6pm local time. 

The festivities will include performances from Welsh in the West End, an ensemble drawn from cast members of major shows in London's West End theatres.

Their renditions of famous songs from the musicals have received millions of online views.