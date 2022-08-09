Tributes paid after sudden death of Venezuelan Federation of University Sports Education President

Marcos Manzano, President of the Venezuelan Federation of University Sports Education (FEVEDEU), has died unexpectedly.

Tributes have been paid by the International University Sports Federation (FISU) America and Venezuelan Olympic Committee (COV), among others.

In addition to leading the FEVEDEU, Manzano held roles within the COV.

These including being the deputy Chef de Mission for Venezuela at this year's South American Games in Paraguayan capital Asunción.

President María Soto led a COV delegation which attended a memorial service for Manzano.

Mervin Maldonado, Venezuela's Minister for Youth and Sports, was also in attendance.

FISU America said Manzano was a "tireless worker in pursuit of the development of university sports" in Venezuela.

The FEVEDEU is a FISU and FISU America member.