Jake Jarman won four gold medals at Birmingham 2022 Getty Images

The England flag at the Birmingham 2022 Closing Ceremony will be carried by gymnast Jake Jarman.

Jarman won four gold medals at his first Commonwealth Games.

"It’s an absolutely massive honour to be asked to be the flagbearer for Team England, I can’t believe it," Jarman said.

"These Games have been the greatest experience of my life and I couldn't be more proud to have represented England."

After helping the team to all-around gold, Jarman won the individual all-around, floor and vault titles.

"To be a part of this group has been special, the feeling of competing with the crowd roaring and the whole nation supporting is something I'll never forget and it definitely pushed me on to perform at my best," Jarman insisted.

"I’ll be carrying the flag tonight with a huge smile on my face, I can’t wait."

Jarman is the first male English competitor to win four golds at the same Commonwealth Games since pistol shooter Mick Gault in 1998 in Kuala Lumpur.

Laura Unsworth, left, was able to celebrate women's hockey gold with Anna Toman ©Getty Images
Laura Unsworth, left, was able to celebrate women's hockey gold with Anna Toman ©Getty Images

Jarman was a reserve for the British team at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics but did not compete.

Olympic and Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning hockey player Laura Unsworth will have flag-carrying duties of a different kind tonight.

Unsworth, who spent her formative years with Sutton Coldfield, has been selected to hand the Commonwealth Games Federation flag over to 2026 host Victoria.

It is the first time a competitor at the Games has been chosen to perform this ritual.

In the past it has always been an official who has handed over the flag.

"It’s an absolute honour to hand it over in my home city of Birmingham to Victoria, I was speechless when I was asked," Unsworth said. 

"Birmingham has put on a fantastic Games and for me the highlight has got to be winning that gold medal on my fourth time trying."