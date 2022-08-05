Osoth Bhavilai has been re-elected as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Para Sports Federation (APSF) Executive Committee President for another four-year term from 2022 to 2026.

The 71-year-old was successful in the vote at the Swiss-bel Hotel in Solo in Indonesia which was held in conjunction with the 11th ASEAN Para Games.

Bhavilai, who is also the Thailand National Paralympic Committee secretary general, garnered seven votes to beat Singapore National Paralympic Committee President Teo-Koh Sock Miang and Paralympic Council of Malaysia President Seri Zaharuddin with two and one votes, respectively.

"We look forward to working closely with all parties and stakeholders towards the organisation of future Games including next year’s ASEAN Para Games in Cambodia, the 2025 Games in Bangkok and other championships in the region," said Bhavilai.

The Executive Committee election was originally planned to take place in 2020 but was postponed due to the cancellation of the last edition of the Games in Hanoi as a result of COVID-19.

The ASEAN Para Sports Federation Executive Committee met in Solo in Indonesia where the governing body's Para Games are being held ©ASEAN

A total of 10 member countries - Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam - cast their ballots in the vote.

Elections for four other positions also took place at the meeting in Solo.

Filipino Walter Torres and Than Than Htay of Myanmar both retain their positions as vice-president for Sports Committee and vice-president for the Medical and Sports Science Committee, respectively, after running uncontested.

Yi Veasna beat Subramaniam Raman 9-1 to retain his title as vice-president for the strategy and development seat.

Senny Marbun then ran unopposed to become the vice-president for the Media and Marketing Committee.

Thailand’s Charnvit Munikanond was unchallenged and elected to replace former treasurer Nopodol Jiraboondilok.

The final position went to Wandee Tosuwan, who was re-appointed as APSF secretary general.